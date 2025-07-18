WWE Hall of Famer wanted to wrestle at Evolution 2025; still hopeful of making return

A WWE Hall of Famer wanted to compete at Evolution 2025, but it didn't end up happening. However, she is still hopeful of making an in-ring return.

Ad

Nikki and Brie Bella played a pivotal role in the women's revolution. The twins were part of many iconic moments that put the division on the map. Currently, both are involved in other business ventures. Nikki Bella recently returned to the ring at WWE Evolution 2025 and even competed in a battle royal. She also competed on RAW the following week. However, Brie didn't make her return at the all-women PLE.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella stated that she wanted to be in Atlanta and would have loved to compete in a match. However, she also feels she is exactly where she is supposed to be in her life.

Ad

Trending

"And you know, for myself, someone who was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live, or I would have loved to have been in a match, or been part of something, and wasn't. But at the same time, I'm like where I’m at in my life, I'm like, 'You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Everything is meant to be,'" Brie said. [37:33 - 37:48]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

The WWE Hall of Famer continued to say that many of her fans reached out to express their disappointment that she wasn't at Evolution. She would love to return one day if it ever happens.

"Like it was cute with so many Bella Army people hitting me up, ‘I’m so bummed you’re not there.’ I'm like, 'I am, too, but it’s Nikki’s time.' Fingers crossed, I would love to come one day. If that ever will happen. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. That’s fine." [38:03 - 38:21]

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella could return against Judgment Day

When Nikki Bella returned to RAW a few weeks ago, she was confronted by Liv Morgan, who laid her out at the end of their segment. It looked like these two women would lock horns at Evolution. However, Morgan suffered a serious injury ahead of the PLE and is currently out of action. However, Brie is ready to take this feud forward with Judgment Day.

Ad

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella stated that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are tag team champions. She also recalled Raquel saying that she wanted to face The Bellas, and she is almost ready to return to a WWE ring.

"I figured they’d put it on Raquel and Roxanne, like all of us, we have our opinions and guess. I’m happy for Roxanne and Raquel, and I love how Raquel said in an interview that she wants to wrestle you and I. I’m like girl, I’m ready. Well, I need to get a little more ready, but I’m almost there!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Brie Bella will return to the WWE soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE