WWE legend "almost" ready to return and face The Judgment Day for top titles

A legend has spoken about her return to WWE and how close she is to making a comeback, while talking about facing The Judgment Day. It seems that a challenge has already been issued surrounding it at this time.

Nikki Bella returned to WWE ahead of Evolution and set up a match with Liv Morgan. The two stars were expected to feud and appeared ready for a match at the all-women's premium live event. Unfortunately, Morgan suffered an injury in a freak accident that put her out of action for the foreseeable future, and the match never happened, with Bella instead appearing as part of the Battle Royal. Now, though, Brie Bella talked about how she is almost ready to return to the ring.

The 41-year-old said that Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day had mentioned wanting to wrestle the Bellas, and now that they are Women's Tag Team Champions, it's a possibility. Brie said she was almost ready to return at this time. Whether that ends up happening or not remains to be seen.

"I figured they’d put it on Raquel and Roxanne, like all of us, we have our opinions and guess. I’m happy for Roxanne and Raquel, and I love how Raquel said in an interview that she wants to wrestle you and I. I’m like girl, I’m ready. Well, I need to get a little more ready, but I’m almost there!"

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez have their work cut out for them representing The Judgment Day

With Liv Morgan out of action, it's up to Roxanne Perez to team up with Raquel Rodriguez and defend the titles together. So far, she's done a great job, but they have only teamed up a few times and are still working on their chemistry as part of The Judgment Day.

There's no telling what happens next, but facing the two former Divas Champions and women's tag team experts won't be easy for them, especially if they have to defend the titles.

