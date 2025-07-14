Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence after WWE Evolution domination: "This is difficult"

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer broke her silence moments after putting on an incredible performance at the Evolution Premium Live Event. La Primera won the Battle Royal at the event.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer competed in the Battle Royal at Evolution against some legendary names, including Nikki Bella. The last three women left inside the ring were Vaquer, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. La Primera and Legend worked together to eliminate The Irresistible Force. Vaquer then performed the Devil's Kiss on Lash and eliminated her to win the bout. The former NXT Women's Champion will now face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Title at Clash in Paris.

Ad

Trending

Following her massive win, Stephanie McMahon joined Vaquer inside the ring to congratulate her. La Primera then cut a promo in English, highlighting that it was not her first language.

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion thanked McMahon and every other woman who paved the way for the current women's division in WWE. Vaquer also claimed that fans would remember her name forever.

"This is difficult for me, English is not my first language. But wrestling, wrestling is my first language. And I need to say thank you [thanks Stephanie McMahon] and every woman before me and before us, because for that reason, now we can make history. Thank you, every woman made the way for tonight. Evolution is a big show; this experience in my career is amazing. And I promise I will keep working hard because I promise you will remember my name forever," Vaquer said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who Stephanie Vaquer will face for the WWE Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris: Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!