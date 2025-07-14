Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence after WWE Evolution domination: "This is difficult"

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer broke her silence moments after putting on an incredible performance at the Evolution Premium Live Event. La Primera won the Battle Royal at the event.
Stephanie Vaquer competed in the Battle Royal at Evolution against some legendary names, including Nikki Bella. The last three women left inside the ring were Vaquer, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. La Primera and Legend worked together to eliminate The Irresistible Force. Vaquer then performed the Devil's Kiss on Lash and eliminated her to win the bout. The former NXT Women's Champion will now face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Title at Clash in Paris.
Following her massive win, Stephanie McMahon joined Vaquer inside the ring to congratulate her. La Primera then cut a promo in English, highlighting that it was not her first language.
The former WWE NXT Women's Champion thanked McMahon and every other woman who paved the way for the current women's division in WWE. Vaquer also claimed that fans would remember her name forever.
"This is difficult for me, English is not my first language. But wrestling, wrestling is my first language. And I need to say thank you [thanks Stephanie McMahon] and every woman before me and before us, because for that reason, now we can make history. Thank you, every woman made the way for tonight. Evolution is a big show; this experience in my career is amazing. And I promise I will keep working hard because I promise you will remember my name forever," Vaquer said.
It remains to be seen who Stephanie Vaquer will face for the WWE Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris: Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY.
