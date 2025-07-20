Bryan Danielson takes a subtle shot at WWE

Former AEW champion Bryan Danielson was once one of WWE's most beloved names. The former Blackpool Combat Club member recently made some interestingly critical remarks when discussing the sports entertainment juggernaut's in-ring product.Bryan Danielson had not been seen on AEW TV for several months since losing the All Elite Wrestling World Championship to his ally-turned-enemy Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. However, The American Dragon returned last weekend at All In: Texas to help &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page dethrone The One True King by neutralizing The Death Riders. In the process, he exacted revenge on Moxley.Prior to his AEW run, Danielson was employed by WWE, where he wrestled for several years as Daniel Bryan. During his recent appearance at Starrcast, the Stamford-based company's 26th Triple Crown Champion alluded to feeling like the promotion's in-ring product was more parodic than authentic when he had been signed there. Furthermore, he suggested that the company's current output still gives him the same impression occasionally.&quot;So, that’s like, listen, I’m not afraid to be critical of a creative process or what I see in the sense. Maybe even when I was in WWE, I would say, ‘Okay, sometimes this feels like a parody of wrestling to me.’ I wrote that in my book, that [sic] was put out by WWE. Even now, WWE seems like a parody of wrestling to me at times.” [H/T - Ringside News]Danielson's run in the World Wrestling Entertainment ended in 2021, shortly after which the star debuted in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view.WWE and AEW veteran Bryan Danielson on his physical conditionBryan Danielson's full-time career ended after he lost his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley last year. Recently at Starrcast, the former WWE Champion explained how he had landed on his head while being drilled by Will Ospreay's Tiger Driver during their Dynasty 2024 match, and how his neck issues began to progressively worsen from that point. The veteran ultimately decided to step away from the squared circle and prioritize his children and his family.&quot;I stopped being able to sleep for more than three or four hours at a time, and then it just got to a point where I was just like, ‘Okay, I can’t go on like this…’ I have two relatively young kids, and when you talk about, okay, where you put your focus, where you put your attention is the most important thing in your life, right? Am I putting my focus and my attention on these kids who need me and who need to be loved by me?&quot; [H/T - Fightful]Whether Danielson will continue making part-time appearances on AEW programming remains to be seen.