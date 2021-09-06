Daniel Bryan attacks top faction on AEW debut

It was rumored for a while, but it's now a reality. Daniel Bryan arrived in AEW and appeared right after Adam Cole made his debut and joined The Elite.

After Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage, The Elite started to beat him down and were able to push back against the likes of the Jurrasic Express, who tried to make the save. The Elite was then shocked to see the arrival of Adam Cole, but it turned out to be a swerve as Cole laid a right hand into Jungle Boy.

Omega was about to sign off with "Goodbye and Goodnight," Daniel Bryan's Flight of the Valkyries theme song hit, much to the shock of Omega and The Elite. Bryan strode into the ring, coming to the aid of the Jurrasic Express and Cage. The four of them fought off The Elite as they cleared the ring.

Bryan, Cage and the Jurrasic Express raised their hands together as AEW All Out signed off.

CM Punk wants to team up with Daniel Bryan in AEW

In an interview recorded before All Out, CM Punk seemed to 'spoil' Bryan's arrival by insinuating that he would love to team up with him to take on The Young Bucks. He said:

CM Punk: "I don't think it's necessarly giving away spoilers. It's me putting my booker hat with all the possibilities. I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon versus The Young Bucks."

With Daniel Bryan's arrival, it's possible that this dream could soon become reality. While Bryan will most likely be involved in a program with Omega and The Elite, it'll be interesting to see if this dream matchup comes to pass.

