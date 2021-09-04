CM Punk wants to team up with Daniel Bryan and face top AEW tag team

CM Punk is gearing up for AEW All Out 2021 as he faces Darby Allin in his first official pro wrestling match in seven years. The former WWE Champion went on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss his debut in AEW, and the conversation steered to The Young Bucks. Here, Punk revealed that he would love to partner up with 'The American Dragon' to face The Young Bucks.

For those unfamiliar, that was Daniel Bryan's nickname before WWE. Check out the recent exchange between Punk and Renee below:

Renee: "I mean, are we giving away spoilers here?"

CM Punk: "I don't think it's necessarly giving away spoilers. It's me putting my booker hat with all the possibilities. I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon versus The Young Bucks."

You can hear their full exchange regarding this topic in the following clip:

CM Punk on Daniel Bryan potentially joining AEW

While CM Punk has teased Daniel Bryan's appearance on AEW Dynamite, it's still unclear whether the latter is headed for Tony Khan's promotion.

In an interview with WFAN Radio, Punk said that he is excited to see what Bryan will do in professional wrestling next, even in a situation where the former WWE Superstar's rumored move to AEW doesn't come to fruition.

"[In] the seven years I was gone, if you told me, who's the one guy that could get you back to wrestling. [If] you can just have one match with him. It would be [Daniel Bryan]. I don't know if that answers your question or not, but the guy was in the WrestleMania main event six months ago, so that would be a huge acquisition. Just like me, I think he could do everything he wants to do and for a guy like me and him, pro wrestling is art. This is our art. Other people paint with brushes. This is our art. We're very much in the footsteps of Bret Hart. So if he does show up, I'm excited to see what he does. If he doesn't, I'm excited to see what he does elsewhere," Punk revealed.

CM Punk you sly dog. Y’all catch that Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson hint? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9GvN42sU4v — ❤️𝐇𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐊❤️ (@brienutbutter_) August 26, 2021

If Bryan shows up on AEW television, CM Punk will undoubtedly be one of the first stars to greet him backstage.

