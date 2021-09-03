"I think he could do everything he wants to do" - CM Punk on former WWE Champion potentially joining AEW

CM Punk believes former WWE champion Daniel Bryan would be a huge get for AEW. The Second City Saint showered praise on Bryan for his accomplishments and impact on the professional wrestling industry.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk teased Daniel Bryan's arrival to AEW when he addressed the "yes" chants by stating that the crowd needed to be a little more patient. Ever since then, Bryan has been a hot topic on social media and many believe that he could make his AEW debut soon.

Speaking on WFAN Radio this morning, CM Punk had the following to say when asked about the possibility of Daniel Bryan joining AEW:

"[In] the seven years I was gone, if you told me, who's the one guy that could get you back to wrestling. [If] you can just have one match with him. It would be [Daniel Bryan]. I don't know if that answers your question or not, but the guy was in the WrestleMania main event six months ago, so that would be a huge acquisition. Just like me, I think he could do everything he wants to do and for a guy like me and him, pro wrestling is art. This is our art. Other people paint with brushes. This is our art. We're very much in the footsteps of Bret Hart. So if he does show up, I'm excited to see what he does. If he doesn't, I'm excited to see what he does elsewhere."

Punk himself made quite the impact when he debuted on AEW Rampage: The First Dance two weeks ago. Rampage recorded its biggest viewership numbers that night and even Dynamite has seen an increase in ratings following Punk's debut.

Will Daniel Bryan join AEW?

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net recently reported that Daniel Bryan is set to debut this Sunday at AEW All Out. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer confirmed Haynes' original report about Bryan's debut.

Even though recent reports suggest that Bryan will debut at All Out, there is no information regarding what AEW has in store for him. There are a plethora of competent wrestlers Bryan can face in AEW, including former rivals like Kenny Omega and CM Punk or new faces like MJF and Jungle Boy.

