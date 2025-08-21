4 Early Predictions for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

World Wrestling Entertainment has announced its first premium live event for ESPN as WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Stamford-based promotion made this exciting announcement a few hours ago, and fans are thrilled to see this show.The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In this article, we will be making four early predictions for WWE Wrestlepalooza.#4. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar may unfold on the showEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨| Per PWInsider, The planned main event matches for WWE WrestlePalooza on Saturday, September 20, are set to be... - John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar - Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyreThe feud between John Cena and Brock Lesnar has already started, and WWE is expected to soon announce a match between them. According to reports, the company is planning a Lesnar vs. Cena showdown for this PLE, which will serve as a double main event.Additionally, WWE is rumored to add a stipulation to this match, making the clash even more intriguing.#3. Drew McIntyre might dethrone Cody RhodesDrew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is also anticipated to take place at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Over the past few months, The Scottish Warrior has not been booked in a World title feud.Recently, the company has started the rivalry between Drew and Cody on Friday Night SmackDown, hinting at a title match between them in the near future. One of the early predictions could be that The Scottish Warrior might dethrone The American Nightmare on this show and could finally become the new champion.This move will allow WWE to once again solidify Drew McIntyre as the main event star.#2. The Rock may finally return at WrestlepaloozaWhile making the declaration, WWE dropped an announcement video that also featured The Rock. The People's Champion's inclusion in the video has sparked the chances of him potentially appearing at the Indianapolis show. It's been a long time since The Final Boss appeared in the Stamford-based promotion.His return at WWE Wrestlepalooza can truly make the first ESPN premium live event even bigger and more of a special occasion to witness.#1. Roman Reigns could miss WWE WrestlepaloozaWWE Wrestlepalooza's initial video package has not featured Roman Reigns. Even reports are already out about the OTC going for a Hollywood commitment next month for The Street Fighter movie.Given all this, it seems that the OTC will not be part of the debut show for ESPN. If the company has any plans to have Roman on the show, they could have used him in the promotional materials for this premium live event.