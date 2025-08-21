4 Early Predictions for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Aug 21, 2025 05:03 GMT
WWE just announced Wrestlepalooza 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]
World Wrestling Entertainment has announced its first premium live event for ESPN as WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Stamford-based promotion made this exciting announcement a few hours ago, and fans are thrilled to see this show.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In this article, we will be making four early predictions for WWE Wrestlepalooza.

#4. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar may unfold on the show

The feud between John Cena and Brock Lesnar has already started, and WWE is expected to soon announce a match between them. According to reports, the company is planning a Lesnar vs. Cena showdown for this PLE, which will serve as a double main event.

Additionally, WWE is rumored to add a stipulation to this match, making the clash even more intriguing.

#3. Drew McIntyre might dethrone Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is also anticipated to take place at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Over the past few months, The Scottish Warrior has not been booked in a World title feud.

Recently, the company has started the rivalry between Drew and Cody on Friday Night SmackDown, hinting at a title match between them in the near future. One of the early predictions could be that The Scottish Warrior might dethrone The American Nightmare on this show and could finally become the new champion.

This move will allow WWE to once again solidify Drew McIntyre as the main event star.

#2. The Rock may finally return at Wrestlepalooza

While making the declaration, WWE dropped an announcement video that also featured The Rock. The People's Champion's inclusion in the video has sparked the chances of him potentially appearing at the Indianapolis show. It's been a long time since The Final Boss appeared in the Stamford-based promotion.

His return at WWE Wrestlepalooza can truly make the first ESPN premium live event even bigger and more of a special occasion to witness.

#1. Roman Reigns could miss WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza's initial video package has not featured Roman Reigns. Even reports are already out about the OTC going for a Hollywood commitment next month for The Street Fighter movie.

Given all this, it seems that the OTC will not be part of the debut show for ESPN. If the company has any plans to have Roman on the show, they could have used him in the promotional materials for this premium live event.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

