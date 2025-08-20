Massive Double Main Event plans for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 revealed - Reports

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is expected to take place on September 20, 2025, although the company hasn't officially announced the premium live event as of this writing. There are reportedly plans for a massive double main event.It was reported earlier that the expected Undisputed WWE Championship clash between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will happen at Wrestlepalooza 2025, and not at Clash in Paris as many expected.PWInsider also confirmed rumblings about a main event between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. This means that the Rhodes vs. McIntyre and Cena vs. Lesnar match will serve as the double main event for the rumored big event a month from now.The Wrestlepalooza name comes from ECW, where they held the namesake event for a few years: in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2000.Could Brock Lesnar return in Paris to set up a clash at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025?Brock Lesnar has been absent ever since his shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025. It continued a trend of massive returns this decade at SummerSlam, two of which have been from The Beast Incarnate.John Cena hasn't addressed Brock Lesnar much beyond an initial nod in the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown, where he said that he was scared that Lesnar had a Cena problem on his hands.Since John Cena is facing Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025, it's going to be interesting to see if this is the stage where The Beast Incarnate appears once again after almost a full month to make a statement. That would be the logical next step to build up to the feud, as it would only leave 20 days to build up to their last-ever match against each other at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.The number of matches Cena has left can be counted with one hand, as he is expected to compete at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth before wrapping up his legendary career in December.It's going to be interesting to see how WWE handles the limited dates he has left and who his final opponents will be.