In breaking news, WWE is now bringing back a major PPV event. The report has just emerged about the situation, in a shocking turnaround.
For some time now, there have been reports that the company is planning a huge event for September, but no details about it have emerged, leaving fans waiting to hear what the company has planned. They were reportedly planning a PLE but had not announced it yet. Now, a report has broken on the situation along with the name of the event. As it turns out, the company is bringing back a long-forgotten event 25 years after fans first saw it.
While there was talk of the event being called Bad Blood and other names, the actual name of the event has now been revealed. As per WrestleVotes, the name of the show is WrestlePalooza. Older fans of wrestling will be familiar with this new WWE event. Launched by ECW in 1995, it also took place in 1997, 1998, and 2000. The show was one of the much-loved events held by ECW.
Now, it is seemingly making a return, but this time hosted by WWE. What the company intends to do with the event, and whether it will be different from any of the usual shows hosted by the company, is unknown at this time.
Triple H is responsible for most such creative decisions in the company as the head of creative.
Triple H is leading WWE in the middle of a huge change in the industry
As the head of creative, Triple H has a lot of responsibilities within the promotion, but the star is leading the company in the midst of a lot of changes.
Not only are more celebrities becoming involved than ever before, but with deals with Netflix and ESPN, the company has become mainstream once again.
Together with that, and WWE Unreal, the curtain has been pulled back, letting fans in on the actual creative process the company goes through when booking RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and other special events.
