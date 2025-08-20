Big update on Drew McIntyre's WWE future - Reports

There is a big update on Drew McIntyre's WWE future. The Scottish Psychopath signed a new multi-year deal with the promotion last year and since then has been involved in some top programs.
At SummerSlam, he teamed up with Logan Paul to beat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes two weeks ago on SmackDown. Now, a report has detailed WWE's plans for McIntyre.
According to PWInsider, the word backstage is that Rhodes is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the rumored Wrestlepalooza event on September 20 in Indianapolis.
WWE is reportedly bringing back the old ECW pay-per-view to go head-to-head with AEW's All Out. The PLE will also see John Cena take on Brock Lesnar in one of the reported matches.
McIntyre took out Rhodes following a tag team match on SmackDown two weeks ago. He hit Rhodes with the title belt before delivering a Claymore through the front of the commentary table. The Scottish Warrior then talked about going after the Undisputed WWE Championship as he walked off.
Drew McIntyre addressed his attack on Cody Rhodes
Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre came out to address his attack on Cody Rhodes.
McIntyre said, unlike Rhodes, he doesn't care about the validation from fans and wants the Undisputed WWE Championship, having been screwed more times than he can count.
He then blamed Rhodes for what happened, saying the champion attacked him first. He mentioned that the match was over due to disqualification after Logan Paul hit Cena with a low blow, but Rhodes smashed his face into the ring post.
McIntyre ended the promo by saying he is the real nightmare. It looks like the two stars are headed for a collision course soon, where Rhodes will seek revenge for the brutal attack while McIntyre eyes the championship.