WWE accidentally leaked classic event's return for Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

A clash between Brock Lesnar and John Cena is evident in WWE, and one is rumored to take place in the coming months. However, the company accidentally leaked a classic event's return for their upcoming showdown in September 2025.

Over the Limit was first introduced to the fans in 2010 under the old regime. The company has held two 'I Quit' matches in the past, and coincidentally, John Cena was involved in both and got wins over Batista and The Miz. Unfortunately, the event was discontinued after 2012, and it wasn't revived in promotion under the old regime until now.

Recently, a rumor surfaced that John Cena and Brock Lesnar are set to face each other in September at an unannounced premium live event. The rumor became more of a reality with each passing day as WWE advertised The Beast Incarnate for two episodes of SmackDown before the rumored event.

Today, the company's website accidentally leaked the return of 'Over the Limit,' which featured Seth Rollins in the poster and Indianapolis as the location for the event. Later, the company deleted all its traces from the website, but this indirectly confirms that the rumors are becoming true and the classic event will make a return for the first time in thirteen years.

Over the Limit 2025 details leaked and deleted from WWE's website! [Image credit: WWE.com]

However, there could be more matches between the two down the line.

WWE could book more matches between John Cena and Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar and John Cena have had countless matches in the Stamford-based promotion, and The Beast Incarnate played a crucial role in The Franchise Player's career in his early days. However, times have changed, and the 48-year-old star is set to retire in December 2025 following his final match.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the management could book more than one match between the two legends. As of now, the insider stated that the rumored match in September 2025 between Cena and Lesnar will be the first of potentially many in the coming months.

While the chances are highly unlikely due to John Cena's limited dates with the promotion, it'll be interesting to see what's next between the two legends in the coming months.

