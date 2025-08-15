WWE could book more than one match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE opened the door for a final match between him and John Cena before the latter retires from wrestling. According to a new report, there are plans to have more than one bout between the two.

Brock Lesnar's two-year hiatus ended when he returned at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena. Instead of going after the champion, The Beast Incarnate attacked The Franchise Player in his final SummerSlam appearance for the promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the plan, as of now, is for John Cena to face Brock Lesnar in Indianapolis. However, the shocking development is that the insider mentioned that the upcoming encounter could be the first of potentially many.

While plans and cards are subject to change, the insider stated that the first match between Cena and Lesnar was saved for Indianapolis, which is why the two aren't facing each other at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. As of now, there are no indications of how many matches the two will have, but it's evident through the reports that there are potential plans to do more than one bout in the coming months.

Brock Lesnar shocked the pro wrestling industry with his return to the Stamford-based promotion at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate made a statement when he F5'd John Cena in the middle of the ring. However, he disappeared again from the product following the historic event.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, ex-WWE star Jonathan Coachman stated there's a major problem involved in booking Brock Lesnar for the weekly shows when he breaks social media records and was paid millions under the old regime for a few appearances a year.

"This is the problem with booking Brock Lesnar; we know he negotiates hard. We know Vince paid him in millions for, like, 15 days a year. So, it doesn't surprise me, but d**n, Gabby, if you're going to put Brock Lesnar into a scenario where he sets the record for social media views, you've got to explain him coming back. You have to," Coachman said.

The three-time Universal Champion is advertised for two SmackDowns in the coming month ahead of the rumored match with John Cena.

