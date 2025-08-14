Brock Lesnar's absence after WWE SummerSlam 2025 is due to one major reason, says 52-year-old veteran

Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 shocked the industry, as no one expected the former UFC star to make an on-screen appearance due to legal issues. He has been off television again following the event, and Jonathan Coachman explained why The Beast was not on the weekly product.

Brock Lesnar was mentioned in an ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which derailed any potential plans for him heading into WrestleMania XL. The Beast Incarnate remained absent from WWE's product for years. The three-time Universal Champion returned to the promotion after two years, and once again disappeared from TV, but the reason might be different this time.

On Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman said it's difficult to book The Beast Incarnate on weekly shows, as problems arise in booking a star like Brock Lesnar, who was paid millions under the old regime by Vince McMahon to make around half a dozen appearances. The 52-year-old felt Lesnar's high salary was a major reason behind his absence.

Moreover, Coachman speculated that Lesnar's drawing power on social media is also taken into account before booking him for the weekly product.

"This is the problem with booking Brock Lesnar; we know he negotiates hard. We know Vince paid him in millions for, like, 15 days a year. So, it doesn't surprise me, but d**n, Gabby, if you're going to put Brock Lesnar into a scenario where he sets the record for social media views, you've got to explain him coming back. You have to," Coachman said. (From 44:15 to 44:37)

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar was gone from the company for a long time, but during his absence, he was not fired or suspended from the promotion. Instead, The Beast Incarnate waited two years before making another on-screen appearance and attacked John Cena upon his comeback at SummerSlam.

According to WWE's official website, the three-time Universal and seven-time WWE Champion is advertised for Friday Night SmackDown on 12th and 19th September 2025. The advertised dates seemingly confirm the rumored plan of his feud and potential match against John Cena at an event on 20th September.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Franchise Player did mention Brock Lesnar. However, Logan Paul confronted the 48-year-old star, and the two are now set to face each other in a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris.

