Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearances revealed; seemingly confirms major plans

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE came as a shock to many when he attacked John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. Recently, the promotion's website confirmed Lesnar's next appearances and possibly his upcoming plans.

Brock Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based promotion after two years and decimated John Cena in his final SummerSlam appearance. On the SmackDown after the event, The Franchise Player issued a challenge to The Beast Incarnate, but Logan Paul accepted it, and a new storyline was kick-started, which also led to an upcoming one-on-one match between the two in WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Recently, WWE's official website advertised Brock Lesnar's upcoming appearances on the blue brand in September 2025. The Beast Incarnate is advertised for 12th and 19th September for Friday Night SmackDown. This seemingly confirms the ongoing rumors about an upcoming feud and match with John Cena.

Brock Lesnar's next appearances revealed! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Sources have reported that the company is saving the feud and match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar for next month. The advertised dates coincide with the rumored plans, and if the reports are true, there will be a WWE premium live event on 20th September, and Lesnar and most likely Cena are set to appear for the go-home edition of SmackDown before the event.

John Cena addresses why WWE hasn't booked him against Brock Lesnar for Clash in Paris 2025

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have been rivals for years and often shared the ring on a big stage in the Stamford-based promotion. In The Franchise Player's final run, it was evident that The Beast Incarnate would show up somewhere down the line.

Speaking to the Boston Herald, the 17-time World Champion addressed the possibility of having another match with Brock Lesnar before retirement. The 48-year-old veteran stated he never gets to choose his opponent in the promotion, which is why Lesnar vs. Cena wasn't the go-to match after SummerSlam 2025.

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent. I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot," Cena said. [H/T: Boston Herald]

It'll be interesting to see if Cena does get a one-on-one match with Lesnar in September 2025.

