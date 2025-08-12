John Cena reveals why Brock Lesnar hasn't been booked as his next opponent heading into WWE Clash in Paris

John Cena's WWE retirement tour is set to end in December, and he recently met a familiar face from his past when Brock Lesnar confronted him at SummerSlam. Recently, The Franchise Player revealed why he thought a match between him and Lesnar wasn't booked immediately.

SummerSlam 2025 ended with a shocking moment as Brock Lesnar made his return to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in two years and attacked John Cena. On the episode of SmackDown after the event, it was expected that Lesnar would continue the story with his former rival.

Instead, a new feud with Logan Paul was set up, and The Leader of the Cenation is set to face The Maverick in a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris. In an interview with the Boston Herald, Cena addressed the chatter around The Beast Incarnate being his final ever opponent in the promotion. The 48-year-old WWE legend in character stated he never picks his opponent and tries to do his best with the challenges presented by management.

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent. I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot," Cena said. [H/T - Boston Herald]

While it's not confirmed, management might be saving Brock Lesnar as John Cena's last ever opponent or might book the match before December 2025.

WWE has plans for John Cena and Brock Lesnar later this year - Reports

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have crossed paths on several occasions in the past two decades under the Stamford-based promotion. However, the scenario is very different from their previous encounters, as The Franchise Player is in his final run as an in-ring performer.

While some believe The Beast Incarnate will be the final-ever opponent for John Cena, a new report suggests otherwise. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer stated that WWE is saving the match between the two legends for an upcoming premium live event in September 2025.

The reason behind it is to have a strong headliner against AEW's All Out 2025, which takes place on 20 September 2025, the same day as the upcoming WWE PLE. It'll be interesting to see when The Beast Incarnate and The Leader of the Cenation cross paths for the last time.

