"The relationship got a smidge toxic" - MJF breaks silence on his standing with top tag team in AEW

AEW's resident villain MJF has revealed his current relationship with FTR, who are close friends with Friedman's bitter enemy Wardlow.

FTR were members of the Pinnacle faction, which MJF assembled to face Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. During their time with the Pinnacle, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler captured the AAA tag titles from the Lucha Brothers. But they have recently undergone a character change and distanced themselves from the group.

Since Wardlow gave CM Punk the opening to defeat the Long Islander at Revolution, MJF has been looking to finish his former bodyguard. Friedman has attempted to stall Wardlow's promising career in AEW, which seems to have soured things between The Salt of the Earth and FTR.

Speaking with Barstool Rasslin', Friedman says the relationship between himself and the ROH Tag Team Champions has gotten "toxic" but they were "not feuding":

"Unfortunately, we do not agree on the Wardlow scenario. I'm not saying they're on team Wardlow, I'm not saying they're on team MJF. I think they just want to be out of it because they care about both of us. (...) So we're not having feud or anything, we're not having a problem, we're not tussling. I still love Dax and Cash. It's just right now the relationship got a smidge toxic over the whole Wardlow scenario so we're taking a step back." (15:35)

While Dax Harwood has been wrestling quite a few singles matches recently, FTR are currently the #1 ranked tag team in AEW. With both men now eliminated from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, it can be expected they will seek a second reign with the promotion's tag titles at some stage soon.

FTR's Dax Harwood lost to Adam Cole on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned, Dax Harwood has been pursuing singles exploits as of late. On last night's episode of Dynamite, he faced Adam Cole in the Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals.

Dax had defeated his own partner Cash Wheeler in their first-ever match against one another in a bid to qualify for the tournament. Dax has wrestled the likes of CM Punk previously, but this has been his first attempt at any form of singles accolade.

Harwood and Cole opened the show and put on a clinic, showcasing their dramatic chops and technical expertise. In the end, Cole forced Harwood to submit with the Sharpshooter.

Dax's loss in the tournament, however disappointing, has made it possible for FTR to chase Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW tag titles soon. With this year's Double or Nothing inching ever closer, one has to think they'll step up to challenge soon.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Barstool Rasslin' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell