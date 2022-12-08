Create

"MJF can talk" - Twitter erupts in anger to AEW star referencing iconic WWE legend during Dynamite segment

MJF will defend his world title at Winter Is Coming againts Ricky Starks
On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF confronted Ricky Starks after the latter won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The eagerly anticipated verbal confrontation between Starks and World Champion finally happened, and it in no way fell short of expectations.

Mr. Absolute was mocked by MJF for being nothing more than "a dollar store" The Rock imitation, and The Salt of the Earth claimed that Starks had "literally stolen everything" from Dwayne Johnson, including his mannerisms, attire, and even his name.

After defeating Starks in their title match at "Winter Is Coming" next week, he vowed to send the wrestler back to the NWA.

Starks responded bluntly, bringing up the fact that MJF left the promotion earlier this year due to a financial and contractual disagreement. Above all, he got on the stick, and he went off by calling him the “fifth-rate Roddy Piper”.

Check out some of the responses to Starks calling MJF "fifth-rate Roddy Piper":

#AEWDynamite Maxi Pad, 5th rate Roddy Piper wannabe, Starks and MJF can talk
MJF telling Ricky he stole Rock's style is rich coming from a Roddy Piper ripoff. #MaxiPad
5TH RATE RODDY PIPERMAXI PADlmaoooooooooooooRICKY CALLING MJF OUT FOR THE CHEAP HEAT PROMOS!!!! YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS !!!!!!#AEWDynamite
"Maxi Pad"..."5th Rate Roddy Piper"...f*cking right! Ricky Starks calling out MJF fairly accurately. lol #AEWDynamite #MJF #RickyStarks
@RobEarthOne called MJF a 5th rate Roddy Piper lmao
“5th rate Roddy piper” LMAOOOO twitter.com/aew/status/160…
@AEW @starkmanjones Ricky roasted that man so hard! And delivered the best promo of his life! I know MJF was flabbergasted https://t.co/GpkEGZ5iAv
A 5th rate Roddy Ripper wannabe 😂 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/FLT6c0RHbs
Dollar Store Dwayne vs 5th Rate Roddy Piper.
@_denisesalcedo maxi pad and 5th rate Roddy Piper wanna-be were the best.

At Full Gear, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship with a little assistance from William Regal. In the meantime, Starks triumphed over Ethan Page to win the World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

On Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite next week, the two competitors will square off, with The Salt of the Earth defending his world title for the first time.

Do you think Ricky Starks will win the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

