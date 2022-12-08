"MJF can talk" - Twitter erupts in anger to AEW star referencing iconic WWE legend during Dynamite segment

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF confronted Ricky Starks after the latter won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The eagerly anticipated verbal confrontation between Starks and World Champion finally happened, and it in no way fell short of expectations.

Mr. Absolute was mocked by MJF for being nothing more than "a dollar store" The Rock imitation, and The Salt of the Earth claimed that Starks had "literally stolen everything" from Dwayne Johnson, including his mannerisms, attire, and even his name.

After defeating Starks in their title match at "Winter Is Coming" next week, he vowed to send the wrestler back to the NWA.

Starks responded bluntly, bringing up the fact that MJF left the promotion earlier this year due to a financial and contractual disagreement. Above all, he got on the stick, and he went off by calling him the “fifth-rate Roddy Piper”.

Check out some of the responses to Starks calling MJF "fifth-rate Roddy Piper":

At Full Gear, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship with a little assistance from William Regal. In the meantime, Starks triumphed over Ethan Page to win the World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

On Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite next week, the two competitors will square off, with The Salt of the Earth defending his world title for the first time.

Do you think Ricky Starks will win the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

