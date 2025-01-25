MJF challenged to massive first-time-ever match by non-AEW star

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) may be currently involved in a rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, but another top name has now set his sights on The Salt of The Earth. NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. has challenged MJF to a future bout.

The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is one of the best performers NJPW has to offer. Zack Sabre Jr. has wrestled AEW stars like Bryan Danielson, Daniel Garcia, and Orange Cassidy in the past. The 37-year-old now wants to lock horns with some more top stars.

In a recent interview with NJPW, The Submission Master revealed that he’d like to wrestle stars who have never been to Japan, such as MJF and Swerve Strickland. Zack has never competed in a singles match against The Wolf of Wrestling.

Trending

“I’d like to wrestle people that haven’t been to Japan yet, like Swerve Strickland or MJF. I’ve wrestled Daniel Garcia and Orange Cassidy before, but the AEW wrestlers that [sic] haven’t really had notoriety in WWE are appealing to me," he said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

AEW veteran Jeff Jarrett claims MJF has "lost his way"

Jeff Jarrett and MJF have traded verbal blows during their promo battles in the recent episodes of Dynamite. The rivalry became personal after The Salt of The Earth brought Double J's family into the mix.

In a recent episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, The Last Outlaw praised Friedman, but he also claimed that the former AEW World Champion had "lost his way."

"I was you because you were you. We have both talked offline; we really believe he is an incredible talent, but I think he’s lost his way. The one-hit wonder line stuck, and to me, it’s more appropriate than I thought, but I said it almost tongue in cheek. But man, I believe he’s lost his way," he added. [H/T: Ring Side News]

We will have to wait and see if Jeff Jarrett and MJF lock horns inside the squared circle in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback