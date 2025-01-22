Jeff Jarrett claims top AEW star has ''lost his way'': "The one-hit wonder line stuck" 

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently entered into a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for this rivalry to take an ugly turn. On last week's Dynamite, the two men waged an intense war of words.

This segment received widespread attention from both fans and veterans for its disturbing nature. The Salt of The Earth accused the four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion of exploiting his friendship with the late Owen Hart. However, Double J fired back with venom.

The 57-year-old later spoke about this controversial exchange in the latest episode of the My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, asserting that he would go ''further'' on the microphone if MJF wanted him to go there.

"I kind of went back and forth on just giving MJF even the most little [sic] bit of rebuttal for his nonsense. You kind of go over the history of MJF; whether it’s Adam Cole, [CM] Punk, or any of his feuds, he likes to verbally joust, and to me, it’s passé. He wants to go there; I’ll go there and much further. Like I told him in the promo, that may be one of the truest lines that I’ll ever tell, old Max!" he said.

Jarrett further called The Wolf of Wrestling a ''one-hit wonder,'' claiming Friedman had ''lost his way.''

"I was you because you were you. We have both talked offline; we really believe he is an incredible talent, but I think he’s lost his way. The one-hit wonder line stuck, and to me, it’s more appropriate than I thought, but I said it almost tongue in cheek. But man, I believe he’s lost his way," he added. [H/T: Ring Side News]

MJF called Jeff Jarrett the ''pro wrestling grim reaper'' on AEW Dynamite

At Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, MJF mocked The Last Outlaw by calling the latter an ill omen for wrestling promotions. The Salt of The Earth also made fun of Jeff Jarrett's alcohol issues.

"You are literally the definition of the pro wrestling grim reaper. When I think about your career, it’s enough to make me want to drink," MJF said. [H/T: AllEliteWrestling.com]

It will be interesting to see if the bitter rivals lock horns inside the squared circle in the coming weeks.

