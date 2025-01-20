Will Jeff Jarrett become AEW World Champion in 2025? Latest reports reveal major plans

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has targeted the AEW World Championship in the past couple of weeks. He recently hinted towards his retirement after contributing to the industry for many years. It was recently revealed that The Last Outlaw has re-signed a one-year contract with the promotion.

Double J has competed in many promotions and has won championships in almost every company. However, he has yet to capture a singles title in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He recently tried to become the number one contender for the top prize by entering the Casino Gauntlet match but failed to win the match. Since then, he has been feuding with MJF.

A few days ago, The Salt of the Earth proposed that he would help Jarrett to win the title but in return, MJF would be his first challenger. The Last Outlaw dismissed the idea. Last week on Dynamite, the duo were engaged in an intense promo battle where both took personal shots at each other. Many are wondering if Jarrett's current run will take him to the AEW World Championship.

While speaking on the Fightful Select Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp cleared that The Last Outlaw would not win the championship in the future despite the recent teases.

"No. There are no creative plans to put the AEW World Heavyweight Title on Jeff Jarrett," he said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

MJF mocks Jeff Jarrett after TikTok gets banned in United States

Fans have been mourning the TikTok ban on social media recently. However, the former AEW World Champion took this opportunity to take a shot at his recent rival.

The former AEW World Champion took to X/Twitter and claimed that the TikTok platform shut down before the 57-year-old star's retirement.

"Tik tok gets retired before Jeff Jarrett?!?!?!?" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what happens next when Maxwell and Jeff come face-to-face again.

