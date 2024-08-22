MJF claims to have a secret fling with top AEW star’s wife

MJF alluded to possibly having a secret fling with a top AEW star's wife on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star in question is Alex Windsor, spouse of former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay.

The Tony Khan-led promotion made its television debut in the United Kingdom on August 21, 2024 as AEW Dynamite was presented from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The episode, among other segments and multiple title matches, featured a face-to-face confrontation between Will Ospreay and American Champion MJF, days before The Wolf of Wrestling defends the belt against The Aerial Assassin at All In 2024.

Ospreay and Friedman tore into each other in a fiery exchange of words, with the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion voicing his motivations for restoring the honor of the International Title and lead AEW to success in line with its foundational premise of being a company showcasing world-class pro-wrestling. MJF, on the other hand, asserted his own importance to the promotion and its growth before listing out his many accomplishments from the past few years.

At one point during the promo, Friedman resorted to his staple brand of verbal aggression by commenting on Ospreay's relationship with his wife and step-son. The words of the former AEW World Champion seemingly implied the prospect of an illicit relationship between himself and The Commonwealth Kingpin's spouse, Alex Windsor. The latter has competed on All Elite Wrestling programming, having appeared multiple times on Rampage.

"I've got a feeling that after the conversation I had with your wife tonight, the next kid she has won't be yours either," said Friedman.

Friedman's remarks would lead Ospreay to attack him in the ring, violating the no-physicality agreement for the segment and incurring a heavy fine in the process.

