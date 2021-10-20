"It was incredible" - MJF on tossing Chris Jericho from the top of the Blood and Guts structure

AEW star MJF was recently interviewed by Brandon F. Walker on Barstool Sports' Rasslin. During the interview, MJF was asked about his feud with Chris Jericho.

MJF said that he had pretended to be Jericho's friend to destroy the Inner Circle from the inside, while trying to help The Pinnacle become the number one faction in all of pro wrestling.

There's a little something I had to do, okay? I had to make Chris Jericho think I was his friend and I need you to understand, I'm never going to have to do that with you, you need me. At the time, I'll be honest, I'll be frank... I needed Chris Jericho," MJF said.

"I needed Chris Jericho because I needed to infiltrate his group and break it up in order to make sure The Pinnacle would be THE group, THE faction, not just in All Elite Wrestling but in all of professional wrestling."

MJF was also asked about The Pinnacle's Blood and Guts match against The Inner Circle and what it was like throwing Jericho off the top of the steel structure. MJF said it was "incredible".

"It was incredible. Have you ever seen a grown man literally like... you see it in their face, like 'I'm going to die'."

MJF is feuding with Darby Allin and Sting in AEW

MJF orchestrated a backstage attack on Darby Allin with members of The Pinnacle, taking out the former TNT Champion in the parking area. Allin was unable to show up for his match against MJF on Dynamite on Saturday and MJF tried to get the referee to count him out for no-showing, while denying his role in the attack.

Before the referee could finish the 10-count, Sting came down to the ring with a baseball bat and stopped the proceedings. Sting later threw the bat aside and challenged MJF to get into the ring but the latter just ended up leaving.

