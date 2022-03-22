Top AEW star shares interesting response to comparisons with The Rock

AEW star MJF recently responded to a Twitter user who put up a post asking fans who would win a promo battle between him and The Rock.

The Salt of the Earth is arguably the best speaker in Tony Khan's promotion, with his promos and segment being the highlight of his appearances. Many fans also compare MJF to The Rock, considering that even the latter was pretty young when he achieved tremendous success in the business.

A few hours back, a Twitter user shared pictures of the AEW star and The Rock, asking fans who would win a dream promo battle between them.

The Pinnacle leader quickly took note and responded by tweeting that the winner would be "marks," meaning those fans who believe wrestling is genuine and not scripted.

Though unlikely to materialize in the foreseeable future, a promo exchange between The Brahma Bull and MJF cannot be completely ruled out. The Salt of the Earth has hinted at jumping ship to WWE in 2024, where he could possibly come face-to-face with the Hollywood superstar.

MJF has similar aspirations as The Rock

A few weeks ago, the AEW star spilled the beans about his plans after hanging up his wrestling boots. In a chat with Freddie Prinze Jr., MJF claimed that he would be done with pro wrestling by the age of 35, after which he hopes to transition to movies and TV shows, just like The Rock did.

"By the time I turn 35, though, I’m probably going to be well and done with wrestling, I’ll have probably achieved everything that I possibly can in the pro wrestling genre, and by that time I can imagine you’ll be seeing me on billboards for movies and TV shows,” said MJF.

Anthony Riccobono @Tony_Riccobono Hollywood should be calling MJF Hollywood should be calling MJF https://t.co/rQamujHimv

Whether or not MJF successfully transitions to Hollywood remains to be seen. He still has plenty of time left in the wrestling business, where he could make a name for himself as one of the greats.

Do you see MJF and Dwayne Johnson ever coming face-to-face? Who do you think is a better promo among them? Sound off in the comments section below?

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava