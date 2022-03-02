“You’re going to be seeing me on billboards for movies” - MJF makes a bold prediction about his career outside of AEW

MJF has commented on his potential plans after professional wrestling, which could include potentially following the likes of The Rock and John Cena into Hollywood.

At the age of 25, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling. He will wrestle former WWE Champion CM Punk at Revolution on March 6th in a Dog Collar match, which is sure to be one of the standout matches on an already stacked card.

During the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, MJF told Freddie Prinze Jr. that he might venture into movies and TV by the time he’s 35 years old. He hopes to have his face on billboards around the world.

“By the time I turn 35, though, I’m probably going to be well and done with wrestling, I’ll have probably achieved everything that I possibly can in the pro wrestling genre, and by that time I can imagine you’ll be seeing me on billboards for movies and TV shows,” said MJF.

MJF vs CM Punk is one of many grudge matches scheduled for AEW Revolution

MJF and CM Punk have been embroiled in a feud that has developed into one of the most talked about stories in wrestling. However, their bout at AEW Revolution is not the only grudge match scheduled for the show.

Other high-profile grudge matches include Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, a feud that escalated this past week on Dynamite when Jericho called Kingston a failure.

Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow AEW Revolution is just around the corner! What’s your most anticipated match? AEW Revolution is just around the corner! What’s your most anticipated match? https://t.co/64IAuO1cJB

The AEW Women’s Championship match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa has rapidly intensified over the past few weeks. Baker used every tool in her arsenal to prevent Rosa from getting to her. However, it proved futile as the rubber match in this feud was made official on the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

Finally, the long, winding story of Hangman Page takes another turn this Sunday when he defends the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. It’s a match that has ramifications for many others surrounding the rivalry, not just the two men involved. The Young Bucks, reDRagon and The Dark Order all have an interest in the title match. Page has promised to “bury” Cole and his ego once and for all.

