MJF confesses he's "dreading" crowds returning to AEW shows

MJF recently took to Twitter to share that he's dreading the fact that crowds will be returning to AEW shows from July onwards.

AEW recently revealed that they would be coming back in front of capacity crowds starting from July 7 after being forced to conduct partially attended shows due to Covid restrictions.

Taking to Twitter, The Salt Of The Earth wrote that he's scared of the returning crowds, possibly due to them not reacting to him favorably due to his nefarious actions in recent months.

"Dreading the fact that crowds are coming back," MJF tweeted

Considering MJF is well-known to troll fans with his Twitter game, his tweet must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The AEW star is possibly taking a shot at the crowds, sarcastically telling them he's least bothered by their reaction, whether they cheer or boo him.

However, MJF must be ready to face the wrath of the crowds as they would be in no mood to forgive him after he betrayed The Inner Circle and threw down Chris Jericho from the top of the steel structure after the Blood and Guts match.

MJF will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, the rivalry between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle would further intensify. The stables will collide in a Stadium Stampede match at the pay-per-view on May 30.

There is only room for 1⃣



It was so nice, they had to do it twice.



💥At #AEWDoN on May 30, the #StadiumStampede returns when #InnerCircle goes to war with #ThePinnacle.



It doesn't get more intense than this



🌍Available on #FITE outside the 🇺🇸👈



PPV: https://t.co/pABd8GSRYL pic.twitter.com/A6hcsbJbR8 — FITE (@FiteTV) May 21, 2021

The clash could be a feud-ender, with the winners firmly establishing themselves as the top faction in AEW. Unlike the bloody and violent affair that was the Blood and Guts match, the Stadium Stampede bout could be lighter in tone if last year's edition is any indication.

Are you happy to see The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle battle it out in a Stadium Stampede match? Who's your pick to win the bout, and the feud? Sound off in the comments section below.