  • MJF continues to show disrespect to major name amid dissension within The Hurt Syndicate

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 01, 2025 10:49 GMT
Hurt Syndicate MJF
MJF and The Hurt Syndicate (Image source-MJF on X)

Former AEW World Champion MJF mocked a former WWE star amid his dispute with The Hurt Syndicate. Max has had a lot of animosity with the star over the past few months.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman disrespected current CMLL star Mistico, who gained prominence under the name 'Sin Cara' during his time in WWE. Mistico has been in a feud with MJF ever since they had a match on Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico. After the match ended in a DQ, the two also faced each other during the men's Casino Gauntlet at All In 2025.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate also gave Friedman a thumbs down, similar to Bobby Lashley last week. It seems Max's journey with the Syndicate is close to being over in a few months, as he received two votes of disapproval.

MJF is slated to challenge Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship this week in Arena Mexico. Ahead of his title match outside AEW, The Salt of the Earth showed a middle finger to Mistico's poster while revealing that he had landed in Mexico. He also wrote the following in his post on X:

"The American Hero has landed."

Click this LINK to view the original post.

MJF is set for a grudge match amid problems with The Hurt Syndicate

While Maxwell Jacob Friedman is in the middle of a tense situation with The Hurt Syndicate, he is also feuding with multiple stars at the same time. Aside from his rivalry with Mistico, Max is feuding with the AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, as he won the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In.

On the other hand, The Salt of the Earth is still not done with Mark Briscoe after weeks of animosity. After their fallout on Dynamite this past week, MJF will take on Briscoe next Wednesday on Dynamite.

What transpires between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate next week remains to be seen.

Edited by Arsh Das
