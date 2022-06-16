Former WWE personality mocks dirt sheet coverage of MJF's recent controversy in AEW (Exclusive)

MJF's alleged fallout with Tony Khan and AEW broke the news cycle not too long ago. However, recently Vince Russo slammed the dirt sheet reporting behind the matter.

It's only been a few weeks since MJF shocked the company's fanbase after an explosive promo where he called out Khan and asked to be fired. Some fans have called it AEW's "pipe-bomb," and Friedman has been at the center of much speculation. Many are torn about whether the segment was real or a shoot.

During this week's Writing with Russo, the veteran wrestling writer briefly touched on the MJF situation and mocked the retraction reports about the same.

"When everybody realized this whole MJF thing was a work, all of a sudden bro [on] one of the sites it comes down ‘Wait a minute guys, I don’t know if this is a work now because TBS has mandated that MJF never be on the show, blah-blah’ Oh okay!" (5:00 - 5:27)

Russo also highlighted that the TBS mandate is illogical, in his opinion.

"Bro, can we look at that logically? TBS the network is going to punish an employee on the show and not the owner? They don’t even know how to do it where it’s logical! They don’t think that way, man." (5:28 onward).

Fans will have to wait and see if Friedman makes his return to AEW in the near future.

Booker T believes that a real-life situation between MJF and Tony Khan spilled over into the wrestling world

During a recent episode of Booker T's The Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion also spoke about Friedman's promo.

"I said that maybe it started out as a work. Maybe it turned into something else. Something like that for me that's why just seems odd to the point where it has such a real feel to it. Let's just say that. You know, we will find out in the end it's real or not." (1:16:35-1:17:33)

With both Vince Russo and Booker T leaning toward the controversy being all part of an angle, several fans might be of the same thought.

The Salt of the Earth has never shied away from using real-life situations to build a compelling story. Regardless, fans must be patient until the truth is revealed.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

