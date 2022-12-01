MJF disrespects record-breaking WWE icon amidst fiery rant on AEW Dynamite

After winning the AEW World Title at the Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF showed up on Dynamite for the first time. Friedman addressed the fans and had a message for the rest of the locker room. During the segment, The Devil disrespectfully namedropped WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

Friedman won the world title thanks to a little help from Blackpool Combat Club member William Regal. The WWE legend betrayed then-champion Jon Moxley and sided with MJF.

William Regal made his way to the ring and introduced the new champion. The Devil shared the true reason behind Regal's betrayal and mentioned that this was a plan that had been in motion for several weeks.

The new champion revealed a brand new title with a Burberry strap and named it 'Triple B', 'The Big Burberry Belt'. After revealing the new title, MJF claimed that he will hold on to the title for a long time and nobody in the AEW locker room will be able to dethrone him.

During the promo, Friedman also mentioned that his reign will make the reigns of WWE Hall of Famers, Hulk Hogan, JBL, Jeff Jarrett, and the late great Bruno Sammartino look minuscule.

"I am about to have a world title reign that will make Hulk Hogan, JBL, and Jeff Jarrett's seem short and sweet. I am about to have a world title reign that is going to make that schmuck Bruno Sammartino roll in his s***** little grave," MJF said on AEW Dynamite. [11:00 - 11:20]

After the promo, Friedman shocked the wrestling world as he attacked William Regal. Regal was then taken out on a stretcher.

