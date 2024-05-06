MJF drops huge Kevin Owens reference after he announces his WWE contract is expiring soon

MJF just referenced Kevin Owens in a big way after he announced that his contract with WWE is expiring soon.

MJF is one of the best homegrown talents in AEW history. He rose through the ranks quickly due to his mic skills and eventually became the AEW World Champion. However, after losing his title at AEW World's End, MJF hasn't been seen on television since and hasn't been as active on social media. Additionally, his profile was also removed from the company's roster page.

However, as Kevin Owens recently announced that his deal with WWE is about to expire soon, Maxwell decided to reference the former Universal Champion in an Instagram story. He posted a picture of Owens from his ROH days with his ROH theme.

Expand Tweet

Rene Dupree feels MJF could succeed in WWE

Since his start in AEW, Maxwell has been vocal about his interest in WWE. He has often made several references to the Stamford-based promotion.

He even publicly said that he would start a bidding war this year as his AEW contract expires. With his current absence, there was speculation that this might indeed be Maxwell's plan however nothing has been confirmed so far.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree said that the Salt of the Earth has the mic skills and in-ring talent to succeed in WWE:

"As far as MJF, the guy can talk. The only thing holding him back would be his size but this is a different day and age, where smaller people get opportunities just as much as the big guys do, especially in AEW, right? I think if he ever wants to go to WWF, a guy like Hunter looks past that, you know, and focuses on his in-ring talent and his ability to get over. I mean, the guy knows how to get over. It's all attitude, right? Hopefully, he doesn't get the big ego and remains humble," he said. [41:17 - 41:57]

It remains to be seen whether Maxwell will ever make the switch to join WWE in the future.