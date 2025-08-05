MJF explains how his infamous 'pipebomb' promo came together

MJF stands as one of AEW’s top stars and is widely recognized as one of the promotion’s pillars. He has incredible wrestling skills and even better mic skills that make him a standout performer. In June 2022, he delivered one of the most iconic promos of professional wrestling that blurred the lines of reality and fiction. Recently, he explained how that infamous promo came together.

On the June 1, 2022, episode of Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth delivered a fiery and seemingly unscripted rant on TV. He called out AEW President Tony Khan for favoring ex-WWE stars in the company. This promo had the shades of CM Punk's 2011 promo, known as the Pipebomb. Therefore, it later became popular among fans as MJF's Pipebomb.

On Coffee Chats on Screen Rant Plus, the former AEW World Champion said that he wanted the promo to feel real. He explained that he removed his signature scarf to make the moment feel more serious and ensure he captured the audience’s full attention. MJF added that he aimed to channel his anger and convey his frustration directly to fans, and he believed his promo accomplished exactly that.

"But in that moment when I took the scarf off, I needed everybody to know that, first of all, everything that comes out of my mouth on a weekly basis is already real. But I needed everybody to know, not only is this real, but please pay attention to everything that's coming out of my mouth because I'm angry right now. And I need everybody to know that I'm angry right now. And everybody did. And it all worked out." [From 6:49 to 7:09]

You can check out the full interview below.

The epic promo arguably caused a seismic shift in the world of professional wrestling. Many were uncertain if it was a work or a shoot. Eventually, the segment exponentially elevated Maxwell Jacob Friedman's status in All Elite Wrestling. It is still considered one of the best promos in the company's history.

MJF said he manifested throwing Eminem in the lake

MJF has been making headlines on the internet for his role in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2. One of the key moments of the movie was when Friedman threw Grammy-winning icon Eminem into a lake. Recently, the former AEW World Champion claimed that he manifested that moment.

In the same interview on Coffee Chats on Screen Rant Plus, the AEW star said that he used to listen to Eminem's music while working out in the gym in his early years. On the beat drops, he would do a squat, thinking about the music.

"You know what's really cool is you manifest these things in your head without even realizing it. So like growing up when I was younger, I remember I'd go to the gym, going to be the best in the world, and I told myself I was going to be the best in the world. But I'd go to the gym, and whenever I worked out, I was listening to Eminem music, and I'm just waiting for the beat to drop, and then I'm squatting down. I'm hitting PRs, and now here I am. I'm throwing Slim Shady into a lake." [10:36 to 11:04]

MJF believes that it all came together in such a way that he found himself throwing the rapper into a lake. That said, the 29-year-old has achieved a breakthrough in Hollywood, as Happy Gilmore 2 is currently one of the top films of the month on Netflix.

