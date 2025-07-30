  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MJF sends a one-word message following recent success outside AEW

MJF sends a one-word message following recent success outside AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:04 GMT
MJF
MJF [Image Credit: MJF's Instagram]

MJF has been basking in his glory in AEW since winning the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal at All In: Texas this month. He has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship, which puts him in an elated position in the company. However, his real life has been thriving as well, and he recently shared a one-word message about it following his latest successful venture.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth recently starred in the Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2 alongside big names like Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny, and Becky Lynch. The former AEW World Champion played the role of Gordie Gilmore, a hot-headed hockey player. The film has been performing well on Netflix, and fans have been talking about MJF's character in the movie.

On the success of Happy Gilmore 2, the AEW star expressed his excitement by sharing a picture from the set of the film alongside fellow cast members. It is a photo where MJF is sitting on a couch with several stars like Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and Ethan Cutkosky, possibly after finishing a scene.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happy," MJF wrote.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

The 29-year-old has been making waves with his acting among his fan base lately. One of his sequences, in which he and his pals throw Eminem's character into the pond, has been going viral all over the internet. That said, it will be interesting to see how this acting fame will turn out for the former AEW World Champion from here on.

MJF hints at acting more often following the success of Happy Gilmore 2

MJF has been on a roll lately amid his AEW success and acting work. After the success of Happy Gilmore 2, The Salt of the Earth was asked about his future in the realm of acting and Hollywood. The former AEW World Champion had an interesting response to this question.

Ad

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Maxwell Jacob Friedman stated that he has been taking his acting career as seriously as he has taken his professional wrestling career. He hinted that fans are going to see him in more films down the line.

"Absolutely. I'm taking acting just as seriously as I do professional wrestling, and I'm very excited about it," he said.

In the coming years, Friedman is set to appear in films such as The Floaters and Stranglehold, which could further accelerate his acting career. Only time will tell how these acting stints will impact The Salt of the Earth’s future in professional wrestling.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications