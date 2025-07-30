MJF sends a one-word message following recent success outside AEW

MJF has been basking in his glory in AEW since winning the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal at All In: Texas this month. He has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship, which puts him in an elated position in the company. However, his real life has been thriving as well, and he recently shared a one-word message about it following his latest successful venture.The Salt of the Earth recently starred in the Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2 alongside big names like Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny, and Becky Lynch. The former AEW World Champion played the role of Gordie Gilmore, a hot-headed hockey player. The film has been performing well on Netflix, and fans have been talking about MJF's character in the movie.On the success of Happy Gilmore 2, the AEW star expressed his excitement by sharing a picture from the set of the film alongside fellow cast members. It is a photo where MJF is sitting on a couch with several stars like Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and Ethan Cutkosky, possibly after finishing a scene.&quot;Happy,&quot; MJF wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 29-year-old has been making waves with his acting among his fan base lately. One of his sequences, in which he and his pals throw Eminem's character into the pond, has been going viral all over the internet. That said, it will be interesting to see how this acting fame will turn out for the former AEW World Champion from here on.MJF hints at acting more often following the success of Happy Gilmore 2MJF has been on a roll lately amid his AEW success and acting work. After the success of Happy Gilmore 2, The Salt of the Earth was asked about his future in the realm of acting and Hollywood. The former AEW World Champion had an interesting response to this question.Speaking with TMZ Sports, Maxwell Jacob Friedman stated that he has been taking his acting career as seriously as he has taken his professional wrestling career. He hinted that fans are going to see him in more films down the line.&quot;Absolutely. I'm taking acting just as seriously as I do professional wrestling, and I'm very excited about it,&quot; he said.In the coming years, Friedman is set to appear in films such as The Floaters and Stranglehold, which could further accelerate his acting career. Only time will tell how these acting stints will impact The Salt of the Earth’s future in professional wrestling.