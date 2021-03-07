"It is quite honestly all Jon's fault" - MJF explains what is wrong with AEW's product

MJF is a man who expects nothing but the best from himself and those around him, and the same goes for AEW. However, The Salt of the Earth believes that there is something terribly wrong with AEW's product, and that is former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

MJF appeared on Chris Jericho's podcast Talk Is Jericho and slammed Moxley, claiming that the former champion is the reason why AEW's product is "bad".

When questioned about one of his promos, specifically the "state of the industry" promo, MJF revealed that he believes Jon Moxley is at fault for the current state of professional wrestling.

"So...'state of the industry' was the first promo I cut on Jonathan, Dictator Jon (Jon Moxley) and it was pretty much when I announced that I was going to be running for the AEW World Tag team title. So essentially I was talking about things that I felt were wrong with our product and it is quite honestly all Jon's fault."

MJF elaborated further, explaining that Moxley's hardcore and reckless style of wrestling is awful and is making pro wrestling look like something other than a "sport".

"I mean, what Jon does is that he goes out there and he performs reckless, reckless, reckless stunts with reckless abandonment, and then because he was the World Champion people my age they follow suit. They go, "Well that's the World Champion! That's what I have to do to win". These guys are going out there and they're killing each other every single night Chris. It's awful. God awful. Jon creates chaos and I don't want that in pro wrestling, becuase pro wrestling is supposed to be a sport. It's pro wresting!"

MJF challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship about a month after he cut this promo. Unfortunately, he was unable to dethrone "Dictator Jon" at AEW All Out.

MJF is the most charismatic wrestler of 2020

MJF certainly has a way with words, and charisma to boot. The Salt of the Earth was so charismatic in 2020, that Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave him the award for Most Charismatic.

As MJF himself noted, this award has been around since 1980 and has been given to the likes of Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and his best friend Chris Jericho.

MJF is also the youngest person to ever receive this award, which speaks volumes about his talent. Wrestling fans around the world will be watching his career closely. Sure enough, he will become an even bigger Superstar than he already is.