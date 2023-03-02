MJF and his fiancée's relationship status brought up on AEW Dynamite; rumors seemingly confirmed

On AEW Dynamite, the status of MJF's relationship with his fiancée was discussed, and there were rumors that she had ended things with him.

During the main event segment of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and the world champion, MJF, faced off. Danielson accused MJF of taking shortcuts to achieve his success as the World Champion and not earning it.

But the most shocking moment came when Bryan took a massive jab at the World Champion's fiancé. He said that if there was one thing he deserved, it was his fiancé leaving him. He went on to question whether things MJF values, such as "shoulders to mats and banging rats," were the kind of values he wanted his daughter to marry into.

The audience was left stunned by Bryan Danielson's comments, and even MJF looked taken aback by what he had just heard. He took off his jacket and was ready to fight, but Danielson was ready to fight him.

The segment between Bryan Danielson and MJF on AEW Dynamite was a perfect example of how to build up a feud and generate excitement among the audience. Bryan's unexpected comments stirred up the audience. It increased their interest in the upcoming one-hour Iron Man match between him and The Salt of the Earth for the world championship.

What are your thoughts on the main event segment of Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

