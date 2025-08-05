MJF Finally Opens Up on Infamous AEW Moment: "Needed Everyone to Know That I'm Angry"

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 05, 2025 10:05 GMT
AEW MJF
MJF on AEW TV (Image source: MJF on X)

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently reflected on his infamous promo from a few years ago. The segment on Dynamite made headlines for being controversial.

Ad

After he was squashed by Wardlow at Double or Nothing 2022, Maxwell Jacob Friedman expressed frustration the following Wednesday on Dynamite. He took a direct shot at AEW President Tony Khan for not respecting him enough and prioritizing ex-WWE performers. MJF also called Khan a "mark" while dropping an F bomb.

On Screen Rant's Coffee Chats, MJF recently shed light on the infamous promo from 2022 and explained his thought process during the moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I feel most confident when I feel like what I’m doing is true to me. When I can have little reminders like that, it’s really helpful. In that moment, when I took the scarf off, I needed everybody to know that, first of all, everything that comes out of my mouth on a weekly basis is already real."
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Friedman added that he wanted fans to know that he was angry during the promo segment.

"I needed everybody to know that, not only is this real, but please pay attention to everything coming out of my mouth because I’m angry right now. I needed everyone to know that I’m angry right now, and everybody did. It all worked out.” [H/T: ewrestlingnews.com]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

MJF is set to compete in a grudge match on AEW Dynamite

MJF won the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. Since then, he has been feuding with AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, as he has a guaranteed world title shot. Besides Page, Friedman is also at odds with Mistico and Mark Briscoe.

On Wednesday's Dynamite, The Wolf of Wrestling will take on Mark Briscoe in a singles encounter after weeks of animosity between the two.

Ad

MJF has also dragged Mark's late brother, Jay Briscoe, into the feud to make things more personal. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious on Wednesday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications