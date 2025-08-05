MJF Finally Opens Up on Infamous AEW Moment: "Needed Everyone to Know That I'm Angry"

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently reflected on his infamous promo from a few years ago. The segment on Dynamite made headlines for being controversial.After he was squashed by Wardlow at Double or Nothing 2022, Maxwell Jacob Friedman expressed frustration the following Wednesday on Dynamite. He took a direct shot at AEW President Tony Khan for not respecting him enough and prioritizing ex-WWE performers. MJF also called Khan a &quot;mark&quot; while dropping an F bomb.On Screen Rant's Coffee Chats, MJF recently shed light on the infamous promo from 2022 and explained his thought process during the moment.“I feel most confident when I feel like what I’m doing is true to me. When I can have little reminders like that, it’s really helpful. In that moment, when I took the scarf off, I needed everybody to know that, first of all, everything that comes out of my mouth on a weekly basis is already real.&quot;Friedman added that he wanted fans to know that he was angry during the promo segment.&quot;I needed everybody to know that, not only is this real, but please pay attention to everything coming out of my mouth because I’m angry right now. I needed everyone to know that I’m angry right now, and everybody did. It all worked out.” [H/T: ewrestlingnews.com]MJF is set to compete in a grudge match on AEW DynamiteMJF won the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. Since then, he has been feuding with AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, as he has a guaranteed world title shot. Besides Page, Friedman is also at odds with Mistico and Mark Briscoe.On Wednesday's Dynamite, The Wolf of Wrestling will take on Mark Briscoe in a singles encounter after weeks of animosity between the two.MJF has also dragged Mark's late brother, Jay Briscoe, into the feud to make things more personal. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious on Wednesday.