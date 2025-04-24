MJF finds himself in trouble yet again on AEW Dynamite but it's not with The Hurt Syndicate 

After yet another close call with the Hurt Syndicate this week, MJF has found himself in a confrontation with another top name on AEW Dynamite. This would be with a long-time rival of his.

The Salt of the Earth has had many enemies, but his most recent feud was against 'Hangman' Adam Page. The latter won their last bout, but now, their record is one win apiece.

Hangman was in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette until he was interrupted by MJF. Friedman began to gloat around him as he claimed that Page had to go through the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to get a title shot, while in his case, all he needed was the Hurt Syndicate to do so.

Hangman clapped back and claimed that he was looking for an alliance because he couldn't win matches on his own.

The two continued their verbal spats backstage, with the Wolf of Wrestling reminding Hangman of their tied head-to-head record. MJF then added a bold claim, mentioning that should Page reach the finals of the Owen Hart Cup, he'd choke under the pressure. The feud between these two former AEW World Champions is clearly far from over.

