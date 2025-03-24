MJF fires massive shots in latest tweet; calls legendary star a "crook"

MJF has taken some shots at a legendary star. He called her a "crook" due to an incident that happened years ago.

MJF recently fired some shots at Rosie O'Donnell. As WWE expanded in the late 1990s, it opened its own restaurant/nightclub in Times Square in 1999. Several WWE stars would often make appearances at the restaurant as they passed through the city.

Several future WWE stars and wrestlers have also eaten at this restaurant. However, the restaurant wasn't a success as intended and it shut its doors in 2003 before a young Friedman could visit the place.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently recalled that Rosie O'Donnell gave him some tickets to visit the WWE restaurant. However, the place shut down before he could go. Hence, he called the legendary star a "crook."

"5 years old. Told the world I was going to be a professional wrestling megastar. Rosie gave me tickets to go to the WWE restaurant in Times Square, and free Shrek ears. Place shut down before I got to eat there, and Shrek was mid. Rosie is a crook and I’m a prophet."

Check out his tweet below:

MJF makes surprising remarks about Tony Khan

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has become a household name over the years. His brand value has increased tremendously since he joined AEW. He has appeared in movies such as The Iron Claw and Happy Gilmore 2. The Salt of the Earth is clearly focused on making an impact even outside the promotion.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Friedman said that Tony Khan was smart enough to realize that his association with projects outside the company would only get more eyes on the product.

"Tony Khan - while he is a mark - he's not a dumb mark," MJF said. "He's obviously aware of the fact that the bigger I build my name, the more people who are going to Google search me and go, 'MJF, AEW, what's AEW? All Elite Wrestling? I used to watch wrestling as a kid. TBS, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Alright, I'll give it a shot.' And that's the power that I bring to the table." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

