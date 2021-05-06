MJF forces The Inner Circle to surrender in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts 

The main event of this week's special edition of AEW Dynamite saw The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle square off in the brutal Blood & Guts match. The outcome of the bout is sure to keep the wrestling world buzzing for the next few days.

After a grueling encounter, The Pinnacle won after its leader MJF forced The Inner Circle to surrender after he threatened to throw off Chris Jericho from the top of the steel structure.

After ensuring victory for his team, MJF went ahead and pushed Jericho off the cage.

Heading into this week's AEW Dynamite, the expectations surrounding the Blood and Guts match were sky-high.

It's now safe to say that the clash exceeded all expectations and turned out to be one of the best iterations of a WarGames match.

What helped the bout most was the animosity between the two stables, who left no stone unturned in tearing each other apart.

Sammy Guevara, Shawn Spears, and Cash Wheeler were some of the most impressive performers in the match.

Guevara's Coast to Coast to Spears was possibly the spot of the night, as it effectively ended Spears' night.

However, it was Jericho and MJF's finishing stretch on top of the steel structure, which will remain ingrained in everyone's mind.

The closing visual of MJF celebrating on top of the structure will go down as one of the most memorable images in AEW's history.

What's next for The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle in AEW?

Given the kind of ending the match had, it seems like the feud between the two stables is far from over.

Jericho will be hoping to get his hands on MJF, and the two wrestling in a singles encounter at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 is a possibility.

The Pinnacle needed to win this week to establish themselves as a dominant group. The MJF-led group can now proudly claim to be the most dominant faction in AEW.

What did you think about this week's AEW: Blood and Guts episode? Was The Pinnacle winning the match the right decision? Sound off in the comments section below.