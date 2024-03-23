MJF to form massive alliance with former rival upon his much-anticipated AEW return in an angle pitched by veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently pitched an idea about MJF teaming up with Wardlow to take on Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom in AEW.

Though the Undisputed Kingdom was formed earlier this year, there was a lot of hype surrounding it, but its momentum has fizzled out. With Adam Cole's absence from TV, the stable has been unable to generate much interest. While Roderick Strong is the AEW International Champion and Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are the ROH Tag Team Champions, the stable isn't doing much of note collectively.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan particularly pointed out how Wardlow stuck out like a sore thumb in the Undisputed Kingdom. Even though The War Dog only recently challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title, Konnan wants the former TNT Champion to leave the stable.

The WCW veteran wanted the 36-year-old star to align with MJF and take on Adam Cole and other members of the Undisputed Kingdom.

"Now, for some reason, he's [Wardlow] allowing [Adam] Cole to push him around and, 'Oh, I want you to win the title and you got to bring it to me!' Almost like what Christian was doing with Killswitch. Why are these big guys so dumb? Why do they listen to these people? It's hard to follow them. Then he goes in there and gets beaten again, gets choked out again. The only thing that can save this is somehow him and MJF [to] hook up and come back against Cole and somebody else," said Konnan. [20:40 - 21:10]

Jim Cornette is not a fan of Wardlow in AEW

In a recent edition of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette didn't hesitate to share his blunt opinion on Wardlow. Cornette explained that the comparisons between Goldberg and The War Dog made little sense as the former had a great physical presence, something which the WWE veteran feels the AEW star lacks.

"He's not even like Goldberg because Goldberg, he was visually over as a personality standing there. Wardlow looks like a f****** accountant where steroids run rampant! He's got a normal face. He's not like, you know! He screams, and you can tell he's probably not a hothead in real life, because when he screams and yells, it's like he's losing his mind rather than he's mad!" he said.

It remains to be seen if All Elite Wrestling has any concrete plans for Wardlow in the coming weeks.

