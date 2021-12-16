MJF and former WWE star recently remove fan from the AEW locker room, fan made bizarre Jeff Hardy and Taz claim - Reports

In one of the strangest stories you'll hear all year, a fan made his way into the AEW locker room at the UBS Arena and was ejected by MJF and Dax Harwood. The fan made bizarre claims about being Taz's friend and Jeff Hardy's trainee. This was reported by Fightful Select.

AEW Dynamite took place last week at the newly opened UBS Arena in Long Island. The arena security allowed a fan inside the locker room as he posed as an extra. The fan reportedly sported Jeff Hardy-style armbands and claimed to be trained by the Charismatic Enigma. The intruder gave vague names as to who booked him before MJF and Dax Harwood ultimately ejected him.

The AEW security shouldered no blame as this was entirely on the UBS Arena security. There was internal relief that there was no physicality involved, in the wake of the Seth Rollins incident recently. Fightful also confirmed that Jeff Hardy had not trained the fan.

This was the fan's second such foray into the AEW locker room. He attempted the same stunt at an AEW show in October in Boston and claimed to be a friend of Taz's.

Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb will settle their issues as they square off in their rubber match having won one contest each. The main attraction of the night will take place between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. We might see some new faces too, as Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Bray Wyatt are some names that are free agents right now.

