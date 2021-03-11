MJF forms a new faction, attacks The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite

Those expecting to see Chris Jericho kicked out of The Inner Circle and be replaced by MJF as the new leader tonight on AEW Dynamite got swerved. Big time.

Instead, viewers saw MJF form a new faction that will go to war with The Inner Circle, presumably setting up the long-awaited "Blood and Guts" match that AEW wanted to do last March.

The Inner Circle "War Council" closed tonight's show and saw the return of Sammy Guevara. He returned to show Chris Jericho a video from The Inner Circle locker room where MJF conspired with Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz to overthrow Jericho and kick him out of the group.

MJF wasn't aware that Jericho knew about it, and the faction turned on and kicked him out of the group. Just when you thought you were about to see MJF get what was coming to him, the script got flipped again.

MJF said he wasn't trying to take over The Inner Circle because he's been building a new group of his own. The lights went out, and when they came back on, FTR, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and Tully Blanchard were stood in the ring.

.@The_MJF may be out of the #InnerCircle...But, MJF had something else up his sleeve. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Zh2aTlBh0x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021

MJF had a plan for another group all along

The two factions brawled, and The Inner Circle were decimated by the currently unnamed group. The attack ended with Wardlow power bombing Jericho off the stage through a couple of tables as the show went off air.

With each group having five men, if you're not counting Blanchard, it makes perfect sense for AEW to be heading towards a Blood and Guts match.

Knowing how AEW plans things ahead of time, it wouldn't be shocking to see the match happen on April 7 on Dynamite to go head to head with night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

Advertisement

What did you think of the end of AEW Dynamite tonight? Are you excited to see these two factions go to war with one another? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.