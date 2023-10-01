MJF won't get Cody Rhodes' spot if he leaves to join WWE, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE signed one of the biggest stars of All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes, last year, and many believe that another massive AEW star, MJF, will follow in his footsteps and sign with the Stamford-based promotion soon. However, Hall of Famer Bill Apter believes that the latter may not be featured in the same ship as Rhodes in WWE.

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's contract with Tony Khan's promotion is set to expire in January 2024, and The Devil has teased before about jumping ship to WWE as we look forward to the bidding war of 2024.

Speaking with Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that MJF will not be put in the same spot as Cody Rhodes if he jumps ship to WWE.

"Well, this depends now if AEW is willing to lose him. In terms of TV saturation, It's not really a fair game yet because WWE has more TV and streaming outlets than AEW does. I could see Maxwell Jacob Friedman in WWE but I don't think he would be at the level he is at AEW currently. I think they'd have to see if he grows in that spot. Cody was a natural to get into that spot. I don't know if MJF would be the same type as Cody to go right in there and be successful right away." [1:35 - 2:31]

Bill Apter was stunned by The Rock's recent appearance on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently stated that Dwayne Johnson's appearance on the September 15 edition of SmackDown left him stunned.

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter also stated that The Rock showing up on SmackDown was one of the best surprises in recent memory.

"I was shocked because this was one of the best-kept secrets ever. Nobody knew about this. First, I had to give a second look to make sure it was him (The Rock) because when his music played, I thought they were gonna bring a guy that looks like The Rock. Wow, absolutely amazed, that whole segment which he had with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory getting the rub, even though he got murdered in the end, he was still in the ring with Dwayne Johnson," said Bill Apter. [1:02 - 1:36]

Do you agree with Bill Apter? Let us know in the comments below.