MJF gets honest about the "Restore the feeling" movement in AEW and his future in the company

AEW World Champion MJF recently commented on his future with the Jacksonville-based promotion amidst his reported contract expiration in 2024.

MJF is without a doubt one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. If he were to be available, he would certainly be on the radar of many companies, including WWE.

Speaking with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, The Salt of the Earth revealed that he's proud of AEW for building some serious momentum:

"I feel like the company (AEW) right now, there was a minute there I felt like we were kind of in this rebuild phase and I feel like right now, we’re really building some serious momentum. There are fans online that say, ‘Restore the feeling’ and I dig that line and I am pumped because I feel like we are and we have and we’re continuing to do so and I’m proud to be at the helm of that. " H/T:[Post Wrestling]

Max further claimed that All Elite Wrestling fit him like a glove:

"Do I think in some aspects, AEW fits me like a glove more so than anywhere else? Yeah, I do. Could an argument be made the other way around? Yeah, I’m sure. These are all things I have to think about. What I do know, whatever company I pick, it will be because it feels right and it means the most to me."

MJF further stated that no company can put a leash and hold him back

Speaking with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, Max further claimed that nobody can hold him back and believes that his presentation will remain the same if he signs with any other company.

"I just don’t know how the f*ck you put a leash on me and I swear to God, that’s my honest opinion. I’m sorry I’ve now cursed twice… I don’t think anybody can hold me back from being the monster I am. I think my career trajectory in any company is going to be exactly the same. " [H/T: Post Wrestling]

