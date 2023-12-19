AEW star gets told to leave Tony Khan's company by veteran: "He needs to go to WWE and work under Triple H"

Former WWE star Rene Dupree recently shared his thoughts on a top AEW Champion, stating that the latter should leave the Jacksonville-based promotion for WWE.

The AEW star in question is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), who is the current AEW World Champion. Max is yet to sign a new contract with Tony Khan's promotion and will reportedly be a free agent in 2024.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree stated that MJF should leave All Elite Wrestling and jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion to work under Triple H.

"There's a lot of people in AEW, MJF being number one, he needs to go to WWE and work under Triple H." [1:48 - 1:57]

Cody Rhodes believes current AEW World Champion MJF will join WWE soon

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes recently made an interesting prediction about AEW star MJF.

During a recent interview with YES Network, Cody Rhodes predicted that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would become a WWE Superstar shortly. The American Nightmare also pointed out that MJF's physical transformation might give us a hint about his next move.

"I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half," he said.

The former Intercontinental Champion added:

"And when he does make that jump, and I don't know when that is. But if he comes to WWE, and had to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, you have to stand across from guys like Omos, or gosh, Brock Lesnar, and again, I'm not shaming anyone that's not hitting the gym, but it is part of what we do now, you gotta be able to swing the bat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. But really, your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I just wanna remain the friends we've become today."

