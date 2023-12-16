MJF reacts after being inducted into major Hall of Fame 

AEW World Champion MJF recently sent out a message after being inducted into a major Hall of Fame, writing that it was an "incredible honor."

The Salt of the Earth has been inducted into the coveted National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

It's no secret that the 26-year-old is one of the biggest names in the wrestling business today, whose work on the mic and inside the ring is second to none. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently gearing up to defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Worlds End, on December 30th.

Amid this, MJF received the honor of being inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. The Devil was quick to respond to the development.

Check out his Instagram post here:

"I’ve been a top name in this industry since I was 21. I’ve accomplished more than I can remember at this point. Championships. Accolades. Awards. But this might be the most important one outside of being your @aew World Champion. My great great uncle Benny Friedman is in the NJSHF and I’m very glad and humbled I get to be standing beside him and all the other incredible Jewish athletes in history," wrote MJF.

Check out the champ's post below:

Teddy Long recently compared AEW star MJF to Hulk Hogan

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long compared MJF to Hulk Hogan and spoke about the former's chances of making it to WWE. Long feels that the World Champion was a complete package and believed the Stamford-based promotion would not waste his talents.

"That’s what Hulk Hogan was, he was a wrestler plus [an] entertainer. MJF is a wrestler, plus [an] entertainer, he’s got two things going for him, and I love him to death so if he gets in WWE, congratulations to him and they will use him right and AEW will see that they missed the boat again. But it’s the favoritism, they keep playing that favoritism," said Long.

While recent reports have suggested Friedman is unlikely to go to WWE anytime soon, it's safe to assume he could eventually join hands with the promotion down the line.

What do you make of The Salt of the Earth being inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.

