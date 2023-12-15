Teddy Long compares top AEW star to Hulk Hogan: "If he gets in WWE, congratulations to him" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long believes that a top AEW star has all the tools to succeed in World Wrestling Entertainment, even comparing him to Hulk Hogan!

The star in question is current AEW World Champion MJF, who transformed himself into the face of All Elite Wrestling during 2023, main-eventing multiple pay-per-views and being the top champion for the entire year.

But it's not certain that he will stay with All Elite Wrestling, as his contract with the company expires on December 31st, 2023. This caused Teddy Long, on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis and Bill Apter, to congratulate MJF on potentially getting a big break with WWE.

"My thing is this, I love MJF. The guy’s great on the mic, and his wrestling skills are even better. So he’s as good as that, and if he gets a break in WWE, congratulations to him, because he can perform, he can do it all. He’s got the thing that every wrestler needs, some wrestlers just get in the ring and they can wrestle, some wrestlers can wrestle and entertain." [1:20-1:39]

Long even compared Max to WWE legend Hulk Hogan, claiming that some guys can wrestle, and some guys can entertain, but people like Friedman and Hogan can do both.

"That’s what Hulk Hogan was, he was a wrestler plus [an] entertainer. MJF is a wrestler, plus [an] entertainer, he’s got two things going for him, and I love him to death so if he gets in WWE, congratulations to him and they will use him right and AEW will see that they missed the boat again. But it’s the favoritism, they keep playing that favoritism." [1:40-2:06]

It's fair to say MJF isn't the biggest fan of Hulk Hogan as a person

Just because he is now mentioned in the same breath as The Hulkster when the topic of great wrestlers comes up, doesn't mean MJF likes the man. In fact, he had some very strong words about Hogan earlier this year.

During a very hands-on interview with Dr. Beau Hightower, Max was asked why the modern wrestling fan seems to dislike Hulk Hogan, to which he responded by calling the WWE legend a liar and a racist.

Max went on to say that Hogan's actions out of the ring don't change the fact that he made a lot of money during his prime, but that also doesn't change the fact that he has a terrible reputation in the modern day.

