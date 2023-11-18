The current AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, recently appeared in an interview and criticized one of the well-renowned professional wrestlers of all time, Hulk Hogan.

Hogan opened up about his conditioning and health issues that he has been dealing with on a regular basis for the past few years. The Hulkster shared about his consecutive back surgeries in the past year. The tough conditions even sent the former WWE Superstar into a state of paralysis. He also asserted that numerous brawls and confrontations have led him through both good and bad days.

During his recent interview on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, MJF condemned Hogan, accusing him of being a racist and a liar. He also stated that Hogan might have been fruitful for the professional wrestling business but was a terrible human being in real life.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman said:

“Because he’s a liar and a racist. It doesn’t change the fact that he was a massive draw and the professional wrestling business will never be the same because of him, for the better, but there are plenty of professional wrestlers that did great business, it doesn’t mean they’re great people." [H/T Fightful]

Mustafa Ali opened up about using Hulk Hogan's entrance music

The former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently opened up about using Hulk Hogan's entrance music.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Ali disclosed that he was about to use Hogan's "Real American" theme song in WWE. He also asserted that the Stamford-based company wanted him to play a character that resembled subtle political traits.

Ali said:

"With the 'Real American', Hulk Hogan's old theme music, yeah, that was an actual discussion I had. At one point, that was gonna be my entrance music. The reason for that is a few years ago we were laying the groundwork for me to do this politician-esque character. There wasn't going to be anything political-specific about this character. He was just presented as a politician." [2:50 – 3:15]

It would be interesting to see whether Hulk Hogan will ever step foot inside the squared circle in the near future or not.

