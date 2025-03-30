MJF is getting on the wrong side of a big star, threatened after confrontation outside AEW

A major star confronted MJF a few months ago. He has now issued a warning to The Salt of the Earth.

Ad

On December 15, 2024, Maxwell Jacob Friedman faced off against QT Marshall at a Boca Raton Championship Wrestling event. During the match, Big Boom AJ interfered and attacked QT Marshall. When Maxwell came to his feet, he confronted AJ, and the two men had a heated verbal exchange.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Big Boom AJ recalled the segment with the former AEW World Champion. He stated that he was focused on QT Marshall, whom he claimed not to be too fond of, when Maxwell suddenly got in his face, leading to the verbal exchange between the two stars:

Ad

Trending

“I wanted to be there because it was a great chance to build pro wrestling in Boca Raton,” said Befumo. “It just so happened that MJF was wrestling that night against QT Marshall, someone I’m not very fond of. I was backstage, I’d taken a few pictures. When I saw that QT Marshall was about to do some dirty business with the chair, I wasn’t about to let that happen. So I got into the ring, got hold of the chair, and gave QT a ‘Big Boom’ right hand. Next thing I know, MJF is up in my face.”

Ad

Big Boom AJ also issued a warning to Friedman, saying that if the latter wanted to get on his wrong side, then he would be bringing the "boom" whenever they face off in the ring in the future:

"Listen, MJF. If you want to be on the wrong side of ‘Big Boom’ AJ, you never know when we might meet one day in the ring. But know that when we do meet in the ring, I’m bringing the boom.” [H/T Undisputed]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF takes a major shot at Bobby Lashley

For the past few weeks, MVP has been trying to get MJF to join The Hurt Syndicate. Despite this, Friedman was not allowed to join the group by the rest of the members. Hence, The Salt of the Earth took out his frustration by taking a shot at Bobby Lashley.

During a promo, Friedman stated that although the former WWE Champion was from Texas, the Rangers preferred Maxwell to throw out the first pitch of their recent game, instead of The All Mighty.

Ad

“By the way, I was thinking about what happened with The Hurt Syndicate this past Wednesday, how Bobby Lashley didn't really quite understand what I bring to the table when in fact, Bobby Lashley just so happens to live in Texas, and the Rangers made sure to ask for me and not him. That doesn't change that Bobby Lashley is a great guy, I just want to point that out. Anyway, my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I am better than you, and you know it,” he said. [0:22 - 0:48]

Ad

You can watch the video here.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if MJF will begin feuding with Bobby Lashley in AEW in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback