"That'll be coming out in 2023" - AEW's MJF gives details on his first non-wrestling venture 

AEW star MJF has given details on one of his first non-wrestling ventures, which will be as a voice actor for an animated movie that is scheduled to be released at some point in 2023.

The "Salt of the Earth" has previously expressed interest in starring in films and TV shows. He even stated that when he turns 35, he won't mind if he moves away from wrestling and into acting.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani in a recent interview, Maxwell Jacob Friedman said that he is indeed following in the footsteps of the likes of The Rock, John Cena and Batista. He revealed he has already done some work for an animated film that should be released in 2023.

“I have already done a voiceover for an animated movie that I cannot discuss, but that’ll be coming out in 2023. I'm excited. Quite frankly when people think about professional wrestlers and acting, you get nervous because most professional wrestlers cannot act. I mean, you put a red light in front of their face and the best thing they can say is ‘Oh, I’m gonna kick your a**’. But that’s not my [thing]. I’m a bright guy. Just like John Cena is a bright guy, just like The Rock is a bright guy, just like Batista is a bright guy.” [H/T Fightful]

Did MJF get Wardlow fired from AEW?

On the March 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF broke his silence following his assault on Wardlow during Mr. Mayhem's match for the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky the week prior.

Friedman dropped some verbal bombs on his business associate and his family, prompting the big man to try and confront Friedman, only to be taken out of the arena by security.

Wardlow has not been seen since, and has even had his player page taken off of the official AEW website. This potentially signaled that he is no longer associated with AEW.

