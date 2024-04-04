MJF goes on an explicit rant; lashes out at former WWE star

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) just went on an explicit rant on social media and didn't even spare a former WWE star from his wrath. For the better part of last year, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole were the best of friends. They teamed together in several matches and even won the ROH Tag Team Championships.

However, their friendship was just a ploy as Cole betrayed him and formed a faction called The Undisputed Kingdom. Since then, MJF hasn't been seen on AEW television, but he hasn't forgotten about the betrayal.

Recently, the former AEW World Champion called out The Rock for copying his segment from AEW, where he whipped Cody Rhodes ten times. A fan commented that the former champion wouldn't want ''Mama Friedman'' getting the smoke. This sent The Devil on a rant as he cursed Adam Cole.

"Idgaf about that bitch. F**k you. F**k Cole. And f**k YOUR momma!" he wrote.

Check out his tweet here.

CM Punk highlights why MJF wasn't great

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most popular stars in the world. He rose to prominence due to his amazing promo skills. His promo against CM Punk during their rivalry in AEW lived up to expectations. This enabled him to become the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the company's history.

However, The Voice of The Voiceless mentioned during his recent interview on The MMA Hour that The Devil wasn't great because he catered to a small niche audience.

"I think MJF is great, and where he wasn’t great was when he catered to that small niche internet audience. There are levels. If that’s their audience, go for it!" CM Punk said. [H/T: Fightful]

During the same interview, Punk also criticized Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling as he spilled the beans about the events that led to his exit from the company.

